Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $13.54 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,000.

Separately, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

