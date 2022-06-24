Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after buying an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after buying an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after buying an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

AGCO opened at $97.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.04. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $96.52 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

