Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

UNP opened at $209.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

