Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 232,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

X opened at $19.01 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,521,447.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,920.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

