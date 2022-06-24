Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 46,909 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 550,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 528,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,411,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.42. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

