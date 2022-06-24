Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

