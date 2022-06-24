Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,109 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Envista were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Envista by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 59.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Envista by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE NVST opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.