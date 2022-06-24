Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,670 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 243.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $23,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $106.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

