Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,661 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

NYSE:VAC opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

