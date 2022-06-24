Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,470 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.