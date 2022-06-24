Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,819 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

NYSE ARGO opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.