Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,029 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

