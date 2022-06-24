Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,207 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

