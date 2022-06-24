Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,633 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $39.90 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.