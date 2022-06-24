Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,699 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $195.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.