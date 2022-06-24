Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,955 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.