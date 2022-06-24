Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

