Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

