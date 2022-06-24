Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

