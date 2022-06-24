Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.