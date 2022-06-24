Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at MKM Partners

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of WGO opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

