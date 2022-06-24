Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WGO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

