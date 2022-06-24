Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading 5.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $50.87. 6,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 631,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.