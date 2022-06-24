WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.82

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.82 and traded as low as $42.16. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 36,601 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

