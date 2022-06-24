WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 273,990 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $58.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.