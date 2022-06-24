Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.89

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.89 and traded as low as $90.26. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $90.26, with a volume of 1,597 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

