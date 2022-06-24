Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.53

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and traded as low as $91.67. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $92.36, with a volume of 24,985 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.9724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

