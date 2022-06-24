Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,073.19

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,073.19 ($37.64) and traded as low as GBX 2,950 ($36.13). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,040 ($37.24), with a volume of 90,054 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,073.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,204.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

