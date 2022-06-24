WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSFS. Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $39.91 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 87.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.