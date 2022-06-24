WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.95. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3,762 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.