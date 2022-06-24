X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.67

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $33.04. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 8,199,288 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASHR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,819,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,149 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,872,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter.

