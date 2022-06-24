XXEC Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XXEC Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,594.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

