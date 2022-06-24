Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Marc Ferrentino Sells 16,486 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $646.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Yext’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth $71,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

