Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$2.38. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 26,273 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$241.73 million and a PE ratio of -28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68.
About Zentek (CVE:ZEN)
Further Reading
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.