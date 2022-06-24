Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

