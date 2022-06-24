ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.93. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 5,524 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
