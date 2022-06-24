ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,947 shares of company stock worth $72,019,613 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 89.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,821,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

