Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $346.44

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.44 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.59). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.59), with a volume of 2,251 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.46 million and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.44.

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($23,009.96).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

