1,231 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

