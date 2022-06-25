3,835 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mosaic by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

