70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.
70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.
About 70489 (PAA.TO) (Get Rating)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
