86,259 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.