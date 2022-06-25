Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $286.40

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.40, but opened at $280.00. Accenture shares last traded at $279.67, with a volume of 15,494 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.17.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 237.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.