Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.17.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.