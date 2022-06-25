Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.17.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.