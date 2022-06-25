Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.17.

ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

