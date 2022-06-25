Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.73

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.73 and traded as high as C$9.13. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 700 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$77.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.55.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.18 million for the quarter.
Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
