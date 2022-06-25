Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acuity Brands in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

