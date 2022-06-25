AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,724,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

