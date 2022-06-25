Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $296.69

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.69 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.47). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 245,205 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £629.30 million and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.32), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($817,859.68).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.