Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $296.69

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.69 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.47). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 245,205 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £629.30 million and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.76.
In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.32), for a total value of £667,700.64 ($817,859.68).
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.