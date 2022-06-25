Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as low as $5.98. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 1,121,463 shares.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

